Rev. James Larry WestFayetteville—Mr. James Larry West, 67 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020.A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church in Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Larry Wilkes and Rev. Phil Lloyd. Burial will follow at Sharon Baptist Church in Fayetteville.Larry was born in Cumberland County on August 27, 1952 to the late Carl Braxton West and Selma Carter West. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Eddie West.Larry was a humble, loving servant of God. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and Pastor.He was Pastor at Concord Baptist Church for six years and also pastored at Faith Baptist Church in Bladen County.He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie West of the home; daughter, Candace Sowards & husband, Robert of Lexington, SC; son, Lance West (Stacie) of Stedman; grandchildren, Clint and Megan Sowards, and Aidan Chavis; brother, GB West & wife, Peggy of Fayetteville; sister, Carolyn Eskew & husband, Donnie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home in Stedman.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's honor to Sharon Baptist Church, 9957 Turnbull Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.