Rev. James Larry West
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. James Larry West
Fayetteville—Mr. James Larry West, 67 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, June 1, 2020.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, June 5, 2020 at Concord Baptist Church in Autryville, officiating will be Rev. Larry Wilkes and Rev. Phil Lloyd. Burial will follow at Sharon Baptist Church in Fayetteville.
Larry was born in Cumberland County on August 27, 1952 to the late Carl Braxton West and Selma Carter West. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Eddie West.
Larry was a humble, loving servant of God. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and Pastor.
He was Pastor at Concord Baptist Church for six years and also pastored at Faith Baptist Church in Bladen County.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vickie West of the home; daughter, Candace Sowards & husband, Robert of Lexington, SC; son, Lance West (Stacie) of Stedman; grandchildren, Clint and Megan Sowards, and Aidan Chavis; brother, GB West & wife, Peggy of Fayetteville; sister, Carolyn Eskew & husband, Donnie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the funeral home in Stedman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry's honor to Sharon Baptist Church, 9957 Turnbull Road, Fayetteville, NC 28312.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved