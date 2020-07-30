James Lavon Choate, Sr.Fayetteville—U.S. Army Retired SGM James Lavon Choate, Sr., 78, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC.James was born to the late Wanda Whitaker Faulkner and Joe B. Choate on November 25, 1941 in Clay County, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by one son, Gary Choate; and a great-grandchild, Dion Graham.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine (Gerry); children, Darlene Bowers; James Choate, Jr; Bryan Choate; Dawn Stanley (Cameron); Darrell Choate (Zena); and Sherry Lowes (John); sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Howard Choate (Diane) and David Faulkner, Jr. (Kris) as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.James retired from the U.S. Army after serving twenty-four years. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served two tours. He received the Bronze Star with Valore, Purple Heart and Vietnam Service Medal (5 campaigns). He later retired from the U.S. Post Office after fourteen years as a letter carrier in Dunn, NC.James was an unselfish, compassionate, very patient, matter of fact man who always gave good advice and served his community. He was the Commander of VFW Post 4542 as well as the shop steward of Dunn Post Office. He would do anything for family and friends and particularly enjoyed grilling, planning and hosting event for the family.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A. M. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, Spring Lake, NC with Pastor Wayne Schlink officiating. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC. The family will receive friends and family from 1:30 P.M. to 3:30 P. M. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake, NC. In Keeping with CDC and North Carolina Guidelines during the pandemic, masks should be worn and social distancing should be maintained at all times. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.