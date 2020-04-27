|
James M King Sr.
Fayetteville —Mr. James Morris King Sr. 67, passed away on April 21, 2020 at CFV Hospital. He is survived by his wife Dale King, his three children Angela Taylor (Ricardo)Robin Fryar(Thomas)James M.King Jr(Crystal) He has also left behind his loving mother Mary King, sisters Patricia King,Pauline Sadler (Ron) Carolyn Hairston, Dorothy Miller(Noel)Joyce McWillis,Denise Smith,Wendy Kennedy and a host of grand, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020