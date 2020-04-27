Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047

James M. King Sr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. King Sr. Obituary
James M King Sr.
Fayetteville —Mr. James Morris King Sr. 67, passed away on April 21, 2020 at CFV Hospital. He is survived by his wife Dale King, his three children Angela Taylor (Ricardo)Robin Fryar(Thomas)James M.King Jr(Crystal) He has also left behind his loving mother Mary King, sisters Patricia King,Pauline Sadler (Ron) Carolyn Hairston, Dorothy Miller(Noel)Joyce McWillis,Denise Smith,Wendy Kennedy and a host of grand, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -