Fayetteville—James "Jim" Murrel Cooper, 86, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

James was born December 6, 1932 in Marshall County, Oklahoma to the late Lora Murrel McLure and James Lonnie Cooper.

James, a decorated Vietnam War veteran, retired from the US Air Force in 1970 with the rank of Major. He was a faithful member of Temple Baptist Church since 1958. After graduating from Duke University Law School, James opened his law practice in Fayetteville in 1974.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2 p.m.at Temple Baptist Church with Dr. Kelly Bullard, officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Hiscock Cooper; brothers, Roy Cooper, Jerry Cooper, and Earl Cooper.

He is survived by his sons, James Richard Austin Cooper of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Robert Lonnie Cooper of Chapel Hill; daughters, Debra Denise Norton of Hiram, Georgia, Donna Susanne Porter of Hilliard, Ohio, and Wendy Diane Mercer of Alexander, NC; brother, Gordon Cooper of Cleveland, Ohio; sister, Lora Whaley of Elm Mott, Texas; 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Lottie Cooper Music Scholarship Fund or Stanton Education Fund, c/o Temple Baptist Church, 3159 Sanderosa Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28312.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28312. Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019