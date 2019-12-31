Home

Fayetteville—Retired Army SFC James O. High Jr., age 87 of 724 Commerce Street, departed this life Monday, December 30th. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Burial with full military honors will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park West. Viewing Friday, January 3rd 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family will receive friends, Friday, 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. He leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Lois High; children, Milton High, Cynthia Fisher(James), Darryl High, Ray High, Gregory High, Vonnie Davis(Elbert), and Dena High; siblings, Thomas High(Julia Mae), Charles High(Carolyn), John High, and Rose High; seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Arrangements entrusted to Wiseman Mortuary Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
