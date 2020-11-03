1/1
James Oliver Teasley
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Oliver Teasley
Hope Mills—Retired US Army SFC - James Oliver Teasley age 78 of 2646 Dumbarton Rd departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.
He leaves his cherish loving memory: children, Michael Teasley (Kristie), James T. Teasley (Debra), Nathaniel Edward Teasley (Donna), Teresa Wanambwa; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.


Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WISEMAN MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved