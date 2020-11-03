James Oliver TeasleyHope Mills—Retired US Army SFC - James Oliver Teasley age 78 of 2646 Dumbarton Rd departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel.He leaves his cherish loving memory: children, Michael Teasley (Kristie), James T. Teasley (Debra), Nathaniel Edward Teasley (Donna), Teresa Wanambwa; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.