James Oscar Grant Jr.
Fayetteville—SSG (Ret.) James Oscar Grant, Jr., 95, of Fayetteville passed away Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Village Green Health and Rehabilitation.
He was born November 29, 1924 in Washington, GA to the late Thelma Worthen Grant and James Oscar Grant, Sr. Oscar was preceded in death by his son, Gerald Grant and his great-granddaughter Chloe Mason.
Oscar served his country during World War II in the U. S. Army. Following his retirement from the military, he went on to work for the post office retiring after 20 years of service. Oscar also worked for Powers Swain Chevrolet for 23 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Martha S. Grant of the home; his son J. Ronald Grant and wife Jan of Greenville, NC; his daughter Charlotte McLean and husband Richard of Beaufort, SC; his daughter-in-law Amy Hruska of Richmond, VA; grandchildren Nolan Grant, Emily Grant and boyfriend Joe Farrell; Sally Mason and husband Brad, and Cameron McLean and fiancée Hannah Curtes; great-granddaughters Martha, Gabriella, Kendall, and Reese.
A graveside service will be held Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1PM at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Floyd Benfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may me made to the .
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Home Instead Caregivers.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020