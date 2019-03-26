|
|
James Purdue
Fayetteville — James Alfred Purdue, age 93, of Fayetteville, NC passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Fayetteville, NC.
He was born on December 22, 1925 in Ottawa, IL. the son of James Alfred Purdue, Sr. and Sally (Tyer) Purdue. He met his wife Constance Rose Pulia while they were both serving in the military. They married in 1953 in Enid, Oklahoma and were together for the next 66 years. "Connie Rose" survives in Fayetteville, NC.
Jim started his military career as a gunner on military aircraft during WWII. He then served as an enlisted pilot in the Army Air Corps and took part in the Berlin Airlift. After the war, he was selected for the "Bootstrap" program, received his degree and became an officer, transferring into the Air Force as a pilot. He flew the C-123 aircraft and was deployed for two separate year long tours in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Major, retiring after 23 years of service as a Squadron Commander at Pope Air Force Base near Fayetteville. Upon his retirement he was selected as the first Professor of Aerospace Studies for the new Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps program at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville. He spent the next 20 years educating young people and making a significant impact on the lives of many. He stayed close with many retirees from his active duty days often meeting for breakfast. They would share stories of their military days affectionately calling their group the "Liar's Club".
Major Purdue is survived by his wife Connie of Fayetteville, NC, two daughters: Susan Purdue of Fayetteville, Colonel Mary Purdue of Arlington, Virginia., and three grandchildren: Matthew, AnnaLisa and Brendan Luoma all of Arlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Sally Purdue.
Graveside Funeral Services for James Alfred Purdue will be held at 11:00 AM March 30, 2019 at the Purdue Cemetery near Kell, Illinois with Father Dale Maxfield officiating. For those who wish, the family requests memorial donations be made to and will be accepted at the L.R. Osborn & Son Funeral Home P.O. Box 39 Kell, IL 62853 (618) 822-6251 who is in charge of arrangements.
