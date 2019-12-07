Home

Cape Fear Crematory, Inc.
James Ray (Dusty) Melton


1947 - 2019
James Ray (Dusty) Melton Obituary
James Ray (Dusty) Melton
Fayetteville —Blessed is the life of Dusty.
James Ray(Dusty) Melton, was born September 17, 1949 in Hope Mills N.C. to Doris and Yates Melton.
Dusty drove trucks long distance with Taylor Express for many years. He loved being a truck driver along with his children, and family. Dusty worked hard his whole life to care for them all.
He is preceded in death by his parents Doris and Yates Melton his son Chanceton Ray Melton,grandson Chance Ulysses Melton, two brothers David and Tony Melton Sr,and sister Nancy Healy.
He is survived by two sons Justin Melton of Sherwood AR, James Melton Jr of Grays Creek N.C., daughter Kasey Melton of Sherwood AR, two grandsons Jaylon and Brantley Melton of Sherwood AR, two granddaughter Alexis and Ashlynn Melton of Fayetteville ,three sisters, Wanda Schultz and husband Michael of Clarksville TN, Sue Williams of Greensboro and Sherry Gaziano,and husband Micheal Gaziano of Fayetteville. A great live in friend Annabelle Brewer of Fayetteville, and a ex-wife whom he remained great friends with Melonie Harlan of Sherwood AR. Host of nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
Be strong and good courage; Do not be afraid, Nor dismayed, For the lord your God with you wherever you go.- Joshua 1:9
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
