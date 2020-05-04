|
|
James Ray Melton, Jr.
Fayetteville—James Ray Melton, Jr., 46, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Ray was born May 16, 1973 in Cumberland County, NC.
Ray loved his family with all his heart and was a kind and gentle soul. He loved and followed professional and college sports. Ray was a true Carolina fan. He was an avid disc golf player and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Ray Melton, Sr. and grandparents, Mildred and William Pate, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cape Fear Baptist Church, 6041 Butler Nursery Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306 with Rev. Archie Barringer, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ray is survived by his mother, Nancy Pate Melton; aunt, Betsy Pate Horne; uncle, Verdery Pate, Jr. and wife, Pat Mayhew; cousins, Christy Horne, Matthew Horne and wife Brittany, Melissa McNeill and husband David, Ian Mayhew, Karly Hamic and husband Aaron, Jennifer Malik and husband Marcus and 4 nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2020