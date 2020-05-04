Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

James Ray Melton Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ray Melton Jr. Obituary
James Ray Melton, Jr.
Fayetteville—James Ray Melton, Jr., 46, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Ray was born May 16, 1973 in Cumberland County, NC.
Ray loved his family with all his heart and was a kind and gentle soul. He loved and followed professional and college sports. Ray was a true Carolina fan. He was an avid disc golf player and enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Ray Melton, Sr. and grandparents, Mildred and William Pate, Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cape Fear Baptist Church, 6041 Butler Nursery Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306 with Rev. Archie Barringer, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ray is survived by his mother, Nancy Pate Melton; aunt, Betsy Pate Horne; uncle, Verdery Pate, Jr. and wife, Pat Mayhew; cousins, Christy Horne, Matthew Horne and wife Brittany, Melissa McNeill and husband David, Ian Mayhew, Karly Hamic and husband Aaron, Jennifer Malik and husband Marcus and 4 nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Download Now