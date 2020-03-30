|
|
James Reuben Smith
Autryville—Mr. James Reuben Smith, 94 passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
The family will have a private service. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Smith and Gertude Bullard Smith;first wife, Mary Smith; sisters, Rachel Christine Smith, Iula Starr and Linda Johnson; and brothers, Wiley Martin Smith and Lester Smith.
Reuben was a veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Smith; sons, Walter Smith and Charles Smith; step-children, Linda Bullard & husband, Donald, Barbara Edwards & husband, Sammy, Jeanette Sessoms & husband, Erwin, Tommie Williams and Douglas Williams; grandchildren, Dalton Smith, Heather Locks & husband, Larry, Logan Smith, Debbie Lynn Cashwell & husband, Michael, Sydney Smith Jo Jo Smith, Jonathan Monoco and Abby Monoco; great-grandchildren, Colton Smith, Madison Cashwell, Kayle Cashwell and Cameron Cashwell; sister, Lura Friedman & husband, Ralph; brothers, Earl C. Smith & wife, Louvina, Edom Smith & wife, Pat, Chester Smith, Joe Smith & wife, Janie, Jasper "Jack" Smith & wife, Brenda and Hurley Smith & wife, Betty Sue.
In lieu of the resent restrictions due to the Corona Virus, friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 to pay their respects to Reuben from 12:00pm to 5:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mrs. Mildred Smith, 412 W. North Street, Autryville, NC 28318.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020