James "Robbie" Robert Faircloth
Stedman—Mr. James "Robbie" Robert Faircloth, 62 passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Graham Faircloth; brother, Steven Faircloth; sister, Susan Faircloth; and grandmothers, Alma Cook and Ruby Faircloth.
Robbie was dedicated since the age of 14 to taking care of his parents, brother, sister, niece and nephews. He truly loved his family.
He is survived by his mother, Bobbie Faircloth; brother, Christopher Faircloth; niece, Destiny Bardaji (Brad); nephews, Nathaniel James Bardaji, Wyman Byrd and John Ryan Bardaji and his dog, Sophie.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 19 to June 20, 2019
