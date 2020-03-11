|
|
James "Jim" Surles, Jr.
Sanford—James A. Surles, Jr. 82, of Sanford, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital on Monday, March 9, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Jim was born on April 5, 1937 to the late James A., Sr. and Mildred Whitman Surles in Erwin, NC. He was preceded in death by his Son, Michael Surles; Brother, Jack Surles; his Step-father, Paul Mack and Stepmother Ethel Howie.
Jim will be missed by many and is survived by his wife Gail Surles; son, Patrick Surles, wife Vesta; and granddaughters, Keenan Surles, Kayla Surles and Emma Surles; brothers, Jerry Surles and Carl Mack.
Jim had a long career in education spending 40 years as Principal in both Michigan and in Cumberland County Schools. He was a very highly admired and respected leader and co-worker. Jim was also inducted into the Catholic Sports Hall of Fame of Bay County, Michigan in 1997. Jim spent his retirement years volunteering in his community at Carolina Lakes.
He especially enjoyed traveling around with his wife to watch his granddaughters playing different sports.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Alliance of NC, 9131 Anson Way, Ste. 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Moore Regional Hospital for the care and love they shared with Jim.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1000 Andrews Road. Fayetteville, NC 28311 on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jack Kelly officiating. Burial will follow at Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC . Visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Services entrusted Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020