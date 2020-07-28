James Thomas Traywick
Fayetteville—James Thomas "Jimmy" Traywick, 66 of Fayetteville passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Jimmy was born May 3, 1954 in Charleston County, SC to the late Mary Delia and HC Traywick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry C. Traywick, Jr.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Nick Smith, officiating.
Jimmy is survived by his sister-in-law, Jackie Traywick; nieces, Mary Traywick, Renee Brown, Misty Baye and husband Brandon, Janelle Hancock; nephew, Henry Traywick, III; numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Village Baptist Church Preschool Renovation, 906 S. McPherson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
