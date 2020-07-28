1/1
James Thomas Traywick
1954 - 2020
Fayetteville—James Thomas "Jimmy" Traywick, 66 of Fayetteville passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
Jimmy was born May 3, 1954 in Charleston County, SC to the late Mary Delia and HC Traywick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Henry C. Traywick, Jr.
Graveside services will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 am at Lafayette Memorial Park with Rev. Nick Smith, officiating.
Jimmy is survived by his sister-in-law, Jackie Traywick; nieces, Mary Traywick, Renee Brown, Misty Baye and husband Brandon, Janelle Hancock; nephew, Henry Traywick, III; numerous great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Village Baptist Church Preschool Renovation, 906 S. McPherson Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
