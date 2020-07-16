James Vernon Jessup, Jr.Gainesville, FL—James Vernon Jessup, Jr., Ph.D, RN, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Gainesville, FL, after a long illness."Jim" was born in Fayetteville, NC on December 20, 1938 to James Vernon Jessup, Sr. and Donnie Blackwell Jessup. He graduated from Fayetteville Sr High in 1956. In his junior year, he attended Fork Union Military Academy, which sparked a lifelong love for the military and he would go on to serve in the Special Forces Reserves Unit at Ft Bragg, NC.After his military service, he joined the family's thriving real estate business, Jessup Realty & Construction, working alongside his father, JV Sr and his brother Don.In the late 1960's, Jim found a love for scuba diving and would go on to become a pioneer in the field of scuba diving and instruction. His students included the famous Green Berets of Ft Bragg, NC. By the early 1970's, he relocated his dive school, Underwater World to Wrightsville Beach, NC and was well known for his innovative diving equipment, training methods, and the discovery of old wrecks off the coast of the Carolinas.Jim went on to earn a BSN from Cal State-Long Beach, his MSN from UNC-Chapel Hill and in 1994, his PhD from the University of Florida at Gainesville where he became an Associate Professor. He would continue his teaching and research until his retirement in 2011.Working with people, teaching, nursing, and his love for veterans were Jim's life passions and he will be greatly missed by family, friends, colleagues, and his many students.He is survived by his wife, Pauline Jessup, brother Don B. Jessup and wife Paula, stepmother, Bea Jessup, children: Jan Henley, Jennifer Jessup, Jim Jessup, Jon Jessup, Hilary Winfield and grandson, Alex Jessup.A graveside memorial service will be held on July 24th at 11AM at Lafayette Memorial Park In Fayetteville, NC.