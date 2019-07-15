|
|
James William Dougherty
Fayetteville—James William Dougherty of Fayetteville quietly passed away in his sleep July 11, 2019. James, his father and his brothers proudly served in the United States Army. After twenty-four years of service, James continued to work around soldiers as a food truck driver for the Army and Air Force Exchange (AAFES).
James had many diverse interests such as real estate, lawn maintenance, food distribution and he was the founder of a small lending company.
James is survived by the woman he adored- his wife Emiko; one sister, Mrs. Dorothy Garrison of Bessimer, Alabama; several nieces and nephews; three daughters, one son-in-law, six grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, as well as many devoted healthcare professionals who provided indispensable care and support.
Graveside services will be held at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 10:00.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in James' name to Healthkeeperz Hospice.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 15 to July 16, 2019