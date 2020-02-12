Home

James Y. "Jim" Jarvies Jr.


1936 - 2020
James Y. "Jim" Jarvies Jr. Obituary
James "Jim" Y. Jarvies, Jr
Fayetteville—SFC (Ret.) James "Jim" Y. Jarvies Jr., 83, of Fayetteville, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Rochester, NY, on June 18, 1936, to the late James and Kathryn Jarvies, Sr.
Jim proudly served in the Army during the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judith; sons, James Jarvies and wife Tammy, and John Jarvies; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Barbara Posey, and Margaret Walcyak.
The family will conduct a private memorial service.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
