Jamesena Melvin
Fayetteville— Jamesena Melvin, 85, passed June 2, 2020. Service will be conducted on Saturday, June 6, 2020 12PM at Laurel Hill Baptist Church. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service.Burial: Laurel Hill Church Cemetery. Cunningham Mortuary & Cremation, Inc..
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.