Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Jamie Lorraine Honan


Jamie Lorraine Honan Obituary
Jamie Lorraine Honan
Linden—Jamie Lorraine Honan, 22, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Choyce Griffith; and her paternal grandparents, James W. Honan and Lorraine V. Honan.
Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Pamela Griffith (Michael Giles); her father, James W. Honan (Kimberly); two sisters, Amber Gibson (Don) and Krista Giles (Mikey); three brothers, James Honan, IV, Darrell Nichols, Jr. and Matthew Giles; her grandmothers, Nancy Peters and Patricia Giles-Berry; and grandfather, James King.
The family will receive friends from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Burial will follow in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
