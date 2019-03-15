|
Jamie Lorraine Honan
Linden—Jamie Lorraine Honan, 22, of Fayetteville passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Choyce Griffith; and her paternal grandparents, James W. Honan and Lorraine V. Honan.
Left to cherish her memories are her mother, Pamela Griffith (Michael Giles); her father, James W. Honan (Kimberly); two sisters, Amber Gibson (Don) and Krista Giles (Mikey); three brothers, James Honan, IV, Darrell Nichols, Jr. and Matthew Giles; her grandmothers, Nancy Peters and Patricia Giles-Berry; and grandfather, James King.
The family will receive friends from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home with the service to follow at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating. Burial will follow in Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019