Jane Catherine
(Thompson) Close
Fayetteville—Ms. Jane Catherine (Thompson) Close, 86 passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
A private service will be held by the family.
She is survived by her children, Gary Close and Gay Tyndall; sister, Janet Cooper; 4 grandchildren, Billy and David Close, Jeffrey Tyndall and Amanda Nunnery; 9 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Adam, Michael, Parker, Bella, Hayley, Jordan, Trey and Macy; and 1 great-great grandchild, Gracelyn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoney Point Baptist Church, 6554 Rockfish Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020