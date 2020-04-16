|
|
Jane Julian Maxey
Winston-Salem, NC—Jane was born in Fayetteville, NC on January 5, 1939, to the late I.B. and Clara Julian. She attended Massey Hill High and went on to graduate from Fayetteville Senior High. She passed away peacefully at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home on Friday, March 13, 2020. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Julian Spears, and brother Frank Julian. She is survived by her two sons, Rik Maxey (Cynthia) and Rob Maxey (Vicky) and five grandchildren, Sarah Maxey (Jonathan Gregory) and Hannah Maxey, Katherine Penninger (Daniel), Julian Maxey and Brodie Maxey; two brothers, William Julian (Catherine) and Jimmy Julian (Gladys) and one sister, Sandra Jones (Robert), along with many nieces and nephews. Jane ("JJ," as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren) will be incredibly missed by her friends and family. Always a Mama, she was completely invested and present in the lives of her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and church family. Jane was on the communion committee at Augsburg Lutheran Church. When she wasn't sitting in her self-assigned pew (left side, four rows back from the front), she enjoyed her "Dinners for Six," gardening, and large-print books on a beach-front porch along with a glass of wine. Through the pain of a terminal cancer diagnosis, her sense of humor and hope continued to shine. She was a beacon of courage, grace, and class, with a side of quick-witted quips that are now memorialized. She was at peace with the transition to Heaven ahead of her as her faith was solid. She will be loved and cherished forever. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020