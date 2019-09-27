Home

Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Presbyterian Church
111 Highland Avenue
Fayetteville, NC
Jane McNeill Cleveland


1933 - 2019
Jane McNeill Cleveland Obituary
Jane McNeill Cleveland
Fayetteville—Jane McNeill Cleveland, 86, of Fayetteville passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on August 6, 1933 in Charleston, WV, to the late Major Andrew Vinson and Evelyn Walters McNeill.
The daughter of a Marine, she grew up living on many bases including Parris Island, and Camp Lejeune, as well as one in postwar Japan. After attending Meredith College, she graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in English. While at UNC she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. After graduating, she taught English and Latin at the high school level, and she remained an expert in English grammar throughout her life.
Janie was a longtime member of Highland Presbyterian Church and Pines Garden Club. She had a talent for making flower arrangements. She was often called on to arrange flowers for her friends and others in the community. Janie loved being with her friends, and she always looked forward to meeting them for dinner on Tuesday night and lunch on Friday.
Janie is survived by her daughters Kendrick C. Fentress (Brandon) and Jennifer C. Elam (Paul) both of Raleigh, her brother John E. McNeill (Pam) of Wilmington, her nephew John A. McNeill (Kelly) of West Friendship, MD, and her niece Alison M. Schopick (Steven) of Winchester, VA. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years, Al Cleveland, their son, David Ransom Cleveland, and her brother Thomas David McNeill. The joy of her life was spending time at Pawley's Island with her grandchildren Will and James Fentress and Sam and Rebekah Elam.
Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall following the service. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Highland Presbyterian Church, 111 Highland Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305, Methodist University, 5400 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311, or Cumberland Community Foundation, 308 Green Street, Suite 208, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
