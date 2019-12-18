Home

Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191

Janet Bosworth Wicker


1940 - 2019
Janet Bosworth Wicker Obituary
Janet Bosworth Wicker
Fayetteville—Janet Bosworth Wicker, 79, passed away peacefully at home Monday night, December 16, 2019. She was born in Moore County on February 2, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel J. Wicker, Jr., and her parents Moody and Esther Bosworth.
She is survived by her daughters Lisa Harris (Lee) of Shallotte, NC, Cathy Richardson (Harold) of Fayetteville, NC and son Daniel Wicker of Jacksonville, FL., her brothers David Bosworth (Debbie) of West End, NC, Myron Bosworth (Judy) of West End, NC, Michael Bosworth (Janet) of Lincolnton, NC, and Randall Bosworth (Beverly) of West End, NC, 9 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
