Home

POWERED BY

Janet "Christine" Bryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet "Christine" Bryan Obituary
Janet "Christine" Bryan
Elizabethtown—Janet "Christine" Bryan, 89, of Elizabethtown passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Clayton Johnson and Carrie V. Johnson, her husband, Finley Smith Bryan and one sister, Helen Johnson Brown. Christine is survived by one son, Chuck Bryan (Ellen) of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Elizabeth J. Bryan (Norman LaBrie) of Rhode Island and Finley Anne Bryan of Fayetteville; one sister, Dorcas "Dot" Johnson of Lumberton; four step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.
A lifelong Methodist, Christine admired the Quakers' commitment to plain speech. She rejected bigotry and hatred and cherished education and fair mindedness. Christine treated people with respect. She once carried a basket of kittens to the children's Sunday School class she taught, precipitating utter chaos and radical love.
Her passion was history, not of wars but of people and families. She researched with a scholar's commitment to evidence. She told her children to pay attention. On the day that integration became law, Christine drove her children to White Lake where hundreds of brown-skinned Sunday School teachers and children left their buses to dive into a previously forbidden lake. The question arose, "Are we going swimming Mama?" Her reply: "No, we're watching history being made, Pay attention."
A Memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -