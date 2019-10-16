Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Janet Denise Chapman

Janet Denise Chapman Obituary
Janet Denise Chapman
San Jancinto, California formerly of Fayetteville, NC—Janet Denise Chapman of San Jancinto, California formerly of Fayetteville passed away on June 13, 2019 at Riverside University Health System in Moreno Valley, California.
Denise was an Army veteran.
She is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Chapman and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Horne and Mr. And Mrs. W.T. Chapman.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery Chapel with military honors with Rev. Gary Horne, officiating.
She is survived by her mother, Monteen Horne Williford; sisters, Deborah Dyda and husband Kevin of South Dakota, Diana Martinez and husband Bill of NC, Donna Williams and husband Tim of TX; two nieces and 5 nephews.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
