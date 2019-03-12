|
|
Janet Holmes Moore
Lillington —Mrs. Janet Holmes Moore, age 73, of 35 Highland Drive died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Crossroads Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Scott Betts and Kris Romito. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Benson.
Mrs. Moore was born May 29, 1945 in Robeson County to the late William and Lovalla Pridgen Holmes. She was an occupational therapist and a member of Crossroads Church of Benson.
Surviving are her husband, Fulton Moore; daughters & sons-in-law, Patricia and Stanley Ollis of Spring Lake, Bonnie & Art Thompson of Anderson Creek, Angela and Dwayne Sachs of Lillington, Heather Leigh Hankins of Lillington; son, David Moore of Washington State; step-daughters & husband, Barbara Jean and Dave Jacques of Michigan, Tammy Rictmyer of Fayetteville, and Julie Copeland of Tennessee; sisters, Louise Shaw of Fayetteville, Mildred Freeman of Lumberton, Betty Carol Pittman of Florida, Janet Shirley of Asheville, Patricia Allen of Florida; brothers, Billy Holmes of Florida and Frankie Kinlaw of Virginia; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; nephew, Tony Shaw; niece, Malicia Miller; and great grandchildren, Chylynn Wichlacz and Michael Wichlacz.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose and Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials made be made to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950.
Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019