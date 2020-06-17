Janette Currie
Fayetteville— Janette Currie, 63, passed June 7, 2020. Viewing: Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. Funeral: Friday, June 19th 12 P.M. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 118 Johnson Street, Fayetteville.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.
Fayetteville— Janette Currie, 63, passed June 7, 2020. Viewing: Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. Funeral: Friday, June 19th 12 P.M. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 118 Johnson Street, Fayetteville.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.