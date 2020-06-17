Janette Currie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janette Currie
Fayetteville— Janette Currie, 63, passed June 7, 2020. Viewing: Thursday, June 18, 2020 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Colvin Funeral Home Chapel, 2010 Murchison Road, Fayetteville. Funeral: Friday, June 19th 12 P.M. at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 118 Johnson Street, Fayetteville.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Colvin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Funeral
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colvin Funeral Home
2010 Murchison Rd.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 488-6047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved