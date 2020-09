Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Butler

Fayetteville—A Viewing for Dr. Janice Butler is scheduled Friday at Paye Funeral Home &

Cremations, 2013 B Ramsey Street, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, 11 September 2020.

Her Funeral Service will be held September 12th, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church. Interment will follow at Rockfish Memorial Park, Inc.



