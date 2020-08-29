Janice "Renee" (McLaurin) Richardson

Lumberton—Janice "Renee" McLaurin Richardson passed away August 28, 2020 at Southeastern Hospice House after an extended illness. Renee was born on April 16, 1952 in Lumberton, NC the daughter of Alton Earl and Annie Ruth McLaurin. Renee was preceded in death by both of her parents, her father-in-law, Herman Richardson, and granddaughter Laurin Elizabeth Richardson, infant daughter of Keith and Kelly Richardson. She is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth A. Richardson; two sons Keith Aldo Richardson and wife Kelly of Shallotte, NC, and Kirk Anthony Richardson and wife Christy of Zebulon, NC; three grandchildren Taylor Richardson, Kian Richardson and Kason Richardson; mother-in-law Frances Richardson of Lumberton; brother-in-law Stephen Richardson and wife Rhonda of Elgin, SC; a sister-in-law Twyla Carter and husband Anthony of Lumberton.

Renee is a unique individual in that she realized at the young age of 7 that she wanted to pursue a career in education. She was influenced by her second grade teacher at Rowland Norment Elementary School, Mrs. Bailey. After graduating from Lumberton High School in 1970, she went on to further her education at Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, NC. Upon graduation in 1973, she began her dream of teaching second grade at North Wilkesboro Elementary School. Returning to Lumberton in 1977, she continued her career with the Lumberton City School System, now the Public Schools of Robeson County. For 29 years she taught and influenced many children at West Lumberton Elementary, Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, and Rowland Norment Elementary; where her dream of becoming an elementary teacher began many years before.

She was actively involved in the Children's Programs at First Baptist Church of Lumberton including being a Sunday School teacher, Royal Ambassador (RA) instructor, Youth Committee Member and various other positions within the church helping children grow in Christ.

She was involved in the following civic activities: Lumberton Junior Women's Club, Cub Scouts, Kappa Delta Gamma Education Sorority, Board of Directors of The Boy's and Girl's Home, and various functions at Pinecrest Country Club. She was also on the selection committee for NC Teaching Fellows for the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Visitation will be held at the home of Kenneth & Renee Richardson from 4 until 7 PM, Sunday August 30, 2020. Visitation will also follow services at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Home in Lake Waccamaw, 400 Flemington Dr Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450 or Ronald McDonald House, 529 Moye Blvd Greenville, NC 27834.



