Janice Tolson
Pinetops—Janice Carolyn Brafford Tolson of Pinetops, NC, 70, passed away Monday, April 27th, 2020 after a brief illness.
Janice was born in Hope Mills, NC, the only child of Alfred and Edith Brafford. She was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she received her B.A. in Sociology and Master's in Education. She retired from Edgecombe Community College as the Director of Human Resources after 23 years of service to the college. Prior to working at ECC, she taught at Mitchell Community College in Statesville, NC.
Janice's greatest love was her family and friends. She was affectionately known as Nannie to her step grandchildren, Cole, Ethan and Anna. She loved spending time with them and spoiling them. She enjoyed traveling, reading, spending time with friends and watching sports whether cheering on Cole, Ethan, Anna or the NC State Wolfpack. She was a loving care giver to her parents in their elder years of life.
Janice was preceded in death by her loving husband of 26 years, Joe Pat Tolson and her parents, Alfred and Edith Brafford. Her mother, Edith, passed away only hours before Janice.
She is survived by her step children and grandchildren, Andi Tolson Green and her husband, Michael (Hop) and their daughter, Anna of Tarboro; Ken Tolson and his wife, Lori and their son, Cole of Raleigh/Atlanta; Mike Tolson and his wife, Mandy and their son, Ethan of Crisp. Also left to cherish her memory are cousins, Cindy (Gayle) Eaker and her husband, Mark of Kings Mountain, NC; Karl Jones and his fiancée, Elaine Chambless of Wilsonville, AL; Peggy Carter and her husband, Franklin of Hope Mills, NC; Kathy Hains and her husband, Chris of Clayton, NC; Edna Moore of Fayetteville, NC and many special friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Pineview Cemetery in Pinetops, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Joe and Janice Tolson Memorial Scholarship Fund at Edgecombe Community College. Checks can be made payable to the Edgecombe Community College Foundation, 2009 W. Wilson Street, Tarboro, NC 27886. Condolences may be sent to the family home at 105 Edgewood Drive, Pinetops, NC 27864 or Carlisle Funeral Home at 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro NC 27886.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020