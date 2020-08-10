Janie M. Washington
Fayetteville—Mrs. Janie Mae Evans Washington, age 63 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on August 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Northside Cemetery. She is survived by: daughter, Pauletta (Moses Williams) Washington; brothers, Warren Evans, William Evans and James Nash; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.