Janie M. WashingtonFayetteville—Mrs. Janie Mae Evans Washington, age 63 of Fayetteville, NC departed this life on August 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Northside Cemetery. She is survived by: daughter, Pauletta (Moses Williams) Washington; brothers, Warren Evans, William Evans and James Nash; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.