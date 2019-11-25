|
Janie Mafalda "Tillie" Langdon
Charlotte—Janie Mafalda "Tillie" Langdon, age 95, originally of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on November 23, 2019.
She was born in Cumberland County in 1924 to the late Rich and Lillian Milligan. She and Ralph H. Langdon were married for 74 years and blessed with four wonderful sons. Tillie was a homemaker for many years and later returned to the work force. She had many hobbies including cooking, reading, and music. She was a member of the Garden and Bridge Clubs in Charlotte, NC. and Woodlake Country Club in Vass, NC. After retirement, she and Ralph enjoyed taking cruises and trips to the beach.
She is survived by her sons, Richard and wife Tammy, Steven and wife Lori, and Greg and significant other Abbe; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Beaddy Farrell and Colleen Ling; and brother, Dr. Ronnie Milligan and wife Betty.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; son, Mark Langdon; and brother, Fletcher Milligan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel in Mint Hill, NC.
A special thanks to her granddaughter, Alena Purser, for her loving care and companionship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross or the Reid Heart Center in Pinehurst, NC.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019