Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Janis Kay Fisher

Janis Kay Fisher Obituary
Janis Kay Fisher
Fayetteville—Janis Kay Fisher, 81, of Fayetteville died Friday, April 26, 2019.
Janis was born December 21, 1937 in Bladen County, to the late, Guthrie Horace Fisher and Maggie Hedgepeth Fisher. She was a graduate of Meredith College and East Carolina University where she graduated with a MLS degree. She was a retired teacher and librarian.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Bladen Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday Prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by several cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Dr. Fayetteville, N.C. 28305
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
