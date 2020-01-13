|
Janz L. Johnson
Fayetteville—Janz L. Johnson, 65, of Fayetteville, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Atlanta, GA, on September 4, 1954, to the late James and Ethel Johnson.
He was a highly recognized Auditor with Civil Service for over 40 years. Most of this time was spent working with USASOC. He was a long-time member of Snyder Memorial Baptist Church where he served many roles including, Sunday School Teacher, Technical team member, youth volunteer, and with Operation Inasmuch. He was an avid photographer whose favorite subjects were his grandkids.
Left to cherish Janz's memory is his wife of 41 years, Sandy; daughters, Tracy Hall and husband Miles of Leland, Natalie Johnson of Tuscaloosa, AL; grandchildren, Sullivan, Grant, Juliet, Millie Kate, and Davis; sisters-in-law, Linda Ball and husband Jerry, Nina Hyatt and husband Marty, an extended family.
The family will welcome friends from 10:45am to 11:45am on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Gathering Hall of Snyder Memorial Baptist church. A memorial service officiated by Bruce Hermann will follow at noon. The service will conclude with inurnment at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Ethel Boyce Johnson Endowed Music Scholarship, One Willard Avenue, Houghton, NY 28314-1517 (www.houghton.edu/academics) or to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, 701 Westmont Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020