Jared S. Olds U.S. Navy Et3
U.S. Navy ET3 Jared S. Olds
Fayetteville—Jared S. Olds, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on July 8th, 2020.
Jared graduated from Terry Sanford High School and then enlisted in the US Navy as an Electronics Technician. Jared was proudly serving as a crew member aboard the USS Bainbridge.
Jared is preceded in death by his grandmothers Evelyn and Carol, his great-aunt Kathy, and his dog-niece Breezy. He is survived by his mother Paula, his father Jeffrey, his big sister Darien, and a multitude of family and friends who love him deeply.
His Celebration of Life was held at 2pm on Saturday, July 18th at Manna Church Ramsey.
We are asking that in lieu of flowers, you consider a donation to a cause that Jared cared deeply about.
Jared was passionate about the #blacklivesmatter movement and was outspoken about necessary change in our society. Color of Change is the world's largest online racial justice organization. "Color of Change leads campaigns that build real power for Black communities. We challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world."
Additionally, Jared loved kids. One of Jared's cousins is a foster parent that has had 10 foster children in her home over the last 3 years and is working toward adoption with her 5 year old whom she has had since she was 2. All funds donated to #FosteredWithLove will go towards the needs of current and future foster children in honor of Jared.
#lovelikejared
https://linktr.ee/lovelikejared
Online condolences may be expressed at sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
