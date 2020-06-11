Jason Anthony Kenon
Hope Mills—Jason Anthony Kenon, 21, of Hope Mills, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Jason was born in Ft. Carson, Colorado on September 4, 1998 to Jason C. Kenon and his mother LaKeshia. He was currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his beloved aunt, LaTashia Young.
Surviving are his parents, LaKeshia and Daniel Curnan; sister, Samarra Curnan; maternal grandparents, Gwendolyn and Anthony Young; step grandparents, Melva and Edward Curnan.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 pm at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. A live stream of the service may be watched on the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home Facebook page.
Funeral Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.