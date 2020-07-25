Jason Gentry Laws

Houston, Texas—Jason had such a dynamic personality that he made it hard not to laugh or smile when you were around him. He was 50 years old when he passed away on June 24th, 2020, from natural causes in Houston, Texas, where he lived and made his life and career. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 28th, 1969 to parents Dr. James Gentry Laws and Patsy Tarbett Laws. He will be missed by all that had the privilege of knowing him and most greatly missed by his parents, his brother, Marcus and his wife Leslie, his nephew, Wesley and his wife Allison, his aunt Amie Laws, and cherished friends and extended family. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Leo and Aurie Laws, his maternal grandparents Archie and Christine Overton and Lewis and Katherine Tarbett. Jason graduated from Culver Military Academy and proceeded to earn his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Chemical Engineering from Ohio University. Jason was proud to be a knight in the Knights of Malta, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief organization. When he was not traveling the globe or hunting with his dad, he loved spending time with friends and cheering for his much-loved Houston Texans.

A small family graveside memorial service will be held at Maxwell Cemetery in Autryville, NC on July 30, 2020 at 1:00 in the afternoon. Arrangements are being handled by Butler Funeral Home in Stedman, NC.



