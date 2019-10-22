|
|
Jason "Droopy" P Dalton
Stedman—Jason Paul Dalton was born May 10th, 1973 in Myrtle Beach SC. He was 46 years old when passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was an avid Race fan. He is survived by his fiancé of the home Elisha Jackson her 3 children, Destiny, Shania and Anthony, son Chris and wife Jessica Todd of Parkton, two sisters Michelle and husband Rob Claiborne of Fayetteville and Samantha and Husband Buck Furr of Stedman. Three grandchildren Ean, Selena, and Sierra Todd and an adopted grand child Aben, also several nieces and nephews and several other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Shirley Dalton and maternal grandmother Lena Turner.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019