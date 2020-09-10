1/1
Jason Tarabay
Jason Tarabay
Fayetteville—Jason Tarabay, 40, of Fayetteville, North Carolina passed away on September 3, 2020 in his home in San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation will be at 3pm Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home, 500 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301. Funeral services will follow immediately after visitation. Eulogy will be given by Victoria Farzalo. Officiating the service will be Samia Korban. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to The Wounded Warriors Project of San Antonio, TX.
Jason Tarabay was born in Athens, Greece to Victor and Afifeh Tarabay on March 3rd, 1980. He went to school in Fayetteville, NC. He worked in the SharePoint division for Microsoft from 2009 until the time of his passing. He was given many accolades and honors while working for Microsoft. He was beloved by many of his coworkers and described as hard working and dedicated.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Victor Tarabay and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Jason is survived by his mother, Afifeh Tarabay; his daughter, Alyssa Tarabay (mother, Brandi Raikes Paris); his sons, Jordan and Jaylen Tarabay (mother, Lynnanne Tarabay); his sister, Victoria Farzalo (spouse, Jonathan Farzalo; daughters, Alayna and Jena Farzalo); two nieces, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jason's family would like to thank Rogers and Breece Funeral Home for their services. And also extend thanks to all of Jason's friends. Thank you for the memories, the laughs, the hugs and the love. Thank you for celebrating him in life and now in death.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
03:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
