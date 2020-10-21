1/1
J.C. Hall
Dunn—J.C. Hall, age 81 of Dunn, died on Monday Evening, October 19, 2020 in Dunn.
J.C. was born on January 28, 1939 in Johnston County the son of the late Josh Hall and Luna Mae Ellis Hall. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty M. Hall, and 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home Chapel.
He is survived by:
Son: Christopher Kim Hall & (wife) Christina
Daughter: Alisha Smith
Grandchildren: Candice Hall Gipson, Melanie Hall, Caleb Hall, & Crystal Smith
Great-Grandchild: Jayce Gipson
Step-Grandchildren: Jacob, Christopher, & Matthew
Step-Great-Grandchildren: Layla & Kaylyn
Along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.
A Service of Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home of Dunn, NC.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cromartie - Miller Funerals & Cremations
401 W CUMBERLAND ST
Dunn, NC 28334
9108922077
