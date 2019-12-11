|
Jean Elaine Kish Jones
Fayetteville — Jean Elaine Kish Jones, 78 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Alamance Hospital. Jean was born October 10, 1941 in Cleveland Ohio to the late Julius Kish and Margaret Riggle. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy Kunath, Patricia Szabo, and her son John M. Watkins. She was a member of Northwood Temple and worked diligently in her real estate and other businesses. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10am in Cumberland Memorial Gardens on Raeford Road with Pastor John Hedgepeth officiating. She is survived by her sons, Glen and James Watkins, their wives and eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Northwood Temple 4250 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28311-2198. Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com Services by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019