Jean H. Canham
Fayetteville—Jean H. Canham, age 97, Kingwood Texas, formerly of Fayetteville, NC. passed away March 9, 2019. Jean was a graduate of Michigan State University with a Bachelor of Science and was a lifelong member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Charles Canham.
Jean is survived by her son, Robert C. Canham, his wife, Laurie from Greensboro NC; daughter Sally C Elliott, husband Larry Wm. Elliott from Kingwood, TX; daughter Sharon Maxwell, and husband Butch Maxwell from Fayetteville NC.
Jean is also survived by her five grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren, Chris Canham from Pensacola FL and daughter Katy; Robert Carroll from the DC area, his daughter Emily; Debbie E. Arenz and husband Warren Arenz from Houston, TX and their children Hunter and Taylor; Keri E. Wagner and husband Christopher Wagner from Houston TX and their children Elliott and Well; and Keith Elliott and wife Lori Elliott from Anchorage, AK and their children Austin, Ty, Faith and Ashlyn.
Jean was a lovely woman who being involved with her family and community. She enjoyed travel and her favorite place was Singapore. Our "Grandma Barbie" will be forever missed.
A funeral service is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 2nd at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fayetteville NC. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jean Canhams name to
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019