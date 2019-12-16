Home

Jean McMahan Diehl


1959 - 2019
Jean McMahan Diehl Obituary
Jean McMahan Diehl
FAYETTEVILLE— Jean Diehl, 60, passed away on Sunday morning following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jean is survived by Art Diehl, her loving husband of 31 years. Additionally, Jean is survived by her brother, Mark McMahan, and Gia of Fayetteville, Carolyn Dolan of Overland Park, KS, Harry and Darlene Diehl of Charlotte, Charlie, Jennifer, and Sam Diehl of Raleigh, Bob and Anne Little of New Bern, Debbie Little of Glendale, CO, Susan, Jeff, and Benjamin Finke of Denver, CO, David and Judy Bowen, Sr. of Fayetteville, David Bowen, Jr. of Matthews, Chris Bowen of Lake City, FL, Sandy Thrash of Fayetteville, Janet Jones of Fayetteville, and many other dear friends and former colleagues.
Jean had retired recently as a Senior Printer and Graphic Artist with over 30 years of service with the City of Fayetteville. A Celebration of Life event will be scheduled in January.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
