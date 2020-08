Jeannette DudleyFayetteville—Jeannette Goodyear Dudley, 91, of Fayetteville passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929 in South Carolina to the late Bruce and Cleo (Morgan) Goodyear.She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dudley. She is survived by her four children; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 at LaFayette Memorial Park.