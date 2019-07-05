|
|
Jeannette Jackson Russell Hallman
Red Springs—Jeannette Jackson Russell Hallman ("Tinker"), 85, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1934 in Hoke County, NC, and was preceded in death by her parents, William Bert Jackson and Maggie Lee McKenzie, her husbands, Preston Russell and Jack Hallman, her daughter Leona R. Pruey, her grandson Buddy Quick, her great-granddaughters, Abigail and Aurora Viamontes, her sisters, Margaret Lowder and Elvina Garner, and her brother, Wilbert "Bill" Jackson.
Jeannette is survived by her son, Max P. Russell, Jr. (Karlene), her daughters, Mary E. Quick and Teresa R. Wensil (Carl), her grandchildren, Max P. Russell III, Rudy Russell, Loretta Quick (Javier), Angela Viamontes (Turner), Carla Wensil (Chris), and Thomas Connors (Elizabeth), her great-grandchildren, Jaylin Russell, LeRoy Quick, LeAnn Quick, Scarlett Connors, Alice Elvir, Nathan Viamontes, and Ethan Viamontes, her sister Pat Cunningham, and her sister-in-law Barbara J. Ratley.
We all have been blessed to have such a Loving Mother who devoted her life to family and friends. With memories to cherish for our lifetime. There will be a visitation for Jeannette on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. The Graveside service will follow the visitation at 4 p.m. at Sandy Grove United Methodist Church cemetery in Lumber Bridge, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 5 to July 6, 2019