1/
Jeffrey David
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey David
Fayetteville—Mr. Jeffrey Ray David, 43, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home.
Jeffrey was born in Cumberland County on February 20, 1977 to Steve and Trisha Hurst David. Jeffrey worked as a warehouse fork lift driver for several years and loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie David; sons, Dorian Ray David and James R. Hammond III; a daughter, Lexi Hammond Guy and husband Hunter; parents, Steve and Trisha David; 4 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
A Visitation will be 4:00 PM -6:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafayette Funeral Home
6651 Raeford Rd
Fayetteville, NC 28304
(910) 867-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafayette Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved