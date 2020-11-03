Jeffrey DavidFayetteville—Mr. Jeffrey Ray David, 43, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in his home.Jeffrey was born in Cumberland County on February 20, 1977 to Steve and Trisha Hurst David. Jeffrey worked as a warehouse fork lift driver for several years and loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Jamie David; sons, Dorian Ray David and James R. Hammond III; a daughter, Lexi Hammond Guy and husband Hunter; parents, Steve and Trisha David; 4 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.A Visitation will be 4:00 PM -6:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.