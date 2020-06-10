Jeffrey Hawkins
Fayetteville— Jeffrey Hawkins, 49, passed June 9, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. There will be a viewing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park. Wiseman Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.