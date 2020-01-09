|
Jeffrey Miles Michaud
Fayetteville—Jeffrey Miles Michaud, 72 of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his family. Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at the Church Columbarium with military honors.
Mr. Michaud was a Vietnam veteran who was retired from a thirty-eight-year career at Goodyear. Most importantly, Jeff was a kind and selfless man whose world centered around his family. He will be in their hearts always. We thank everyone for celebrating Jeff's life with us. He is survived by his wife, Margaret F. Michaud of the home; daughter, Lisa M. Maher and husband James of Fayetteville; sons, Eric J. Michaud and wife, Anne and Scott P. Michaud and wife, Meg of Johnson City, TN; brother, Mark Michaud and wife Karen of Port Townsend, WA; sisters, Christine Horne and husband, Michael of Hooksett, New Hampshire and Angela Mourer and husband, David of Beverly, MA; grandchildren, Aubrie Michaud, Mea Michaud, Maggie Michaud, Maxie Michaud, Addy Michaud and a very close extended family, that includes many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Online condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020