Jeffrey Morgan
Sanford—Jeffrey Alan Morgan, age 61, of Sanford, NC, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born on September 1, 1958 in Panama City, Florida to Herman L. and Jean H. Morgan. Jeff was a US Navy veteran, serving faithfully for nearly ten years, visiting many interesting places. Jeff was an avid reader, who loved learning about a wide variety of topics, as well as writing poetry. He was a loving and generous person who enjoyed interacting and helping others as he was able.
In addition to his loving parents, Jeff is survived by his brother Terry Morgan of Sanford; sister Melinda Morgan of South Carolina; three nephews, two nieces; three great-nephews and one great-niece.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Swann Station Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Blackmon officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Swann Station Baptist Church, 7592 NC 87 South, Sanford, NC 27332 or a .
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020