Jene "Tink" R. Bowen, Sr.
Carthage—Jene R. "Tink" Bowen, 88, of Carthage, NC passed from this earth on Sunday, October 20, 2019 to be with his Lord after an illness.
Jene Bowen lived his life throughout North Carolina beginning in Saint Pauls, being born at home to Walton and Neilla Bowen. Early years were spent in Red Springs and High Point. He attended school in Red Springs, Hemp, (aka Robbins), Asheboro and then graduated high school in Southern Pines. Summers were spent with family in Raeford working on the farm and in their gas station. He is a proud graduate of Campbell Junior College of Buie's Creek, NC where he played in the 1952 National Junior College Basketball Tournament in Hutchins, Kansas. Bowen lettered in three sports during his high school and college years. He was called to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and spent his years at Fort Jackson, SC where he was assigned to the base's fast pitch softball team. During his two years there the team won several championships. Afterwards he attended East Carolina College in Greenville, NC, earning a Business Degree and later completed his Masters in School Administration.
Bowen worked for the Town of Southern Pines before beginning his fulfilling career in education in 1960. He taught in several schools in Moore County including Elise High School in Robbins, Farm Life in Carthage and moved to Union Pines High School in Cameron when it opened in 1964. He enjoyed coaching sports and always remembered his players and shared replays of many of the games! Bowen was assigned to be the principal of Carthage Elementary School in 1965 where he remained for twenty-two years until he retired. He led the school through the years of desegregation and opened the first public school kindergarten in the county. Jene Bowen loved his students and they stayed on his mind. Conversations often included how proud he was of his students' successes and especially of those students that overcame obstacles to reach that success. He continued to worry over others that just couldn't quite reach their goals, wondering if there was more he could have done to guide them. He was a most dedicated educator, genuinely caring for all his students.
After retiring from Carthage Elementary School, he continued working for Moore County Schools for six more years as an auditor and then a computer operator for the school's transportation system. Upon leaving Moore County Schools, he began working for Pinehurst Resorts as a ranger on Pinehurst No. 8 where he enjoyed meeting a variety of folks from all over the world. Bowen enjoyed golfing himself and was a good player. He enjoyed working out at the First Health Fitness Center in Southern Pines almost daily for over thirty years, making many wonderful friends there.
As a husband, father, and grandfather, he created a loving, Christ-centered home, setting an example of a true partnership between husband and wife. He was a humble man; honest and kind, living the phrase, "If you've nothing nice to say, say nothing at all". He served his Lord in many capacities at Culdee Presbyterian Church in West End, NC including Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer, Deacon, Elder, member of the Men's Club and Finance Ministry. He demonstrated sacrificing luxuries and pleasures in order to increase contributions for the building of Culdee's manse and Fellowship Hall. He was a dedicated Christian.
During the years when his parents were working out of the country, Bowen was blessed with a foster family in Ruth and George Mattocks of Southern Pines. He lived with them and their three boys Richard, Gary and Shag for many years.
Jene Bowen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rebecca Blue Bowen of Carthage; daughter, Diann Fortune and her husband, Dennis of Southern Pines; son, Jene Ronald Bowen, Jr. of Morehead City; grandson, Nicholas Fortune of Southern Pines; granddaughter, Grace Bowen of Alameda, CA; sister, Wanda B. Thayer of Rocky Mount; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his foster brother, Gary Mattocks of Southern Pines.
Jene was preceded in death by his parents, Walton & Neilla Bowen; brother, Tommy A. Bowen; and granddaughter, Sarah Ann Fortune. Also preceding his death were foster parents Ruth and George Mattocks, and foster brothers Richard and Shag Mattocks.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Culdee Presbyterian Church in West End, NC officiated by the Reverend Dr. Tom Currie of Carthage, NC and Culdee's Interim Pastor Jane Love. Graveside service to follow and will be officiated by Brother Dana Brewer of Narrow Path Church. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the Culdee Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Culdee Presbyterian Church at 916 Hwy 73, West End NC or a .
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019